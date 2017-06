* Indian federal bond prices hold onto gains after bullish auction cutoffs in the country's 150 billion rupees bond auction, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond down 1 bp at 8.33 percent. * Traders also awaiting cutoff results from the RBI's up to 120 billion rupees in bond purchases via open market operations. * Crude oil prices will be a crucial trigger for bond yields, traders say, after the sharp fall this week are seen easing inflationary pressures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)