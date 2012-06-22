* After mild weekly gains -- with BSE index up 0.13 percent and the NSE index up 0.14 percent -- stock investors to keep their attention on global risk factors, though a further slump in crude prices could support. * Rupee direction also key for stock markets after currency hits record low of 57.32 on Friday. * Foreign investors were net sellers in Indian equities worth 4.36 billion rupees ($77.36 million) so far this week as of Thursday. * Derivatives expiry on June 28 should keep trading volatile, traders say. * Markets also eyeing potential ruling from the Competition Commision of India on whether to fine tyre companies over allegations of price fixing ($1 = 56.3625 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)