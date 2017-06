* Indian cash rates traded unchanged at 8.15/20 from Thursday's close as most banks have already borrowed adequately at the end of the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. * Traders expect rates to come down towards 8.00-8.10 percent levels next week once the funds that were drained due to advance tax outflows return to the system via government spending. * RBI bought 112.88 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) in bonds via open market operations, less than the notified 120 billion rupees. * Repo borrowings fell to 1.06 trillion rupees from 1.12 trillion rupees on Thursday. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 186.69 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.17 percent. * Total volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was at 536.52 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)