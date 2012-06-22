June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 250 milliion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 16, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 102.275
Payment Date June 29,2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)and AAA (S&P),
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct split 1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme.
The issue size will total 750 million Norwegian
crown when fungible.
ISIN XS0781585228
