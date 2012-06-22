June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 250 milliion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 16, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 102.275

Payment Date June 29,2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)and AAA (S&P),

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct split 1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme.

The issue size will total 750 million Norwegian

crown when fungible.

ISIN XS0781585228

