June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 72bp

ISIN XS0799646624

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 85bp

ISIN XS0799646970

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayerische Landesbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law German

