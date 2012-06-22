June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3- month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price 99.702

Discount Margin 3- month Euribor + 38bp

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse Securities(Europe) Limited,

DZ Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan & Landesbank Berlin

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0767839185

Data supplied by International Insider.