Jun 22Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessels 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery 08/06 08/06 19/06 nil nil nil COMP 2) COPENHAGEN STEEll MITSUTOR Machinery 10/06 10/06 12/06 nil nil nil COMP 3) DONG THO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 6,498 nil 3,002 4) Nirmiti Caf Marine Cement 08/06 08/06 12/06 nil nil nil COMP 5) ROYAL GOMTI ATLANTIC BASE OIL 12/06 12/06 14/06 nil nil nil 2,000 6) CM-64 MARITIME CARGO 07/06 07/06 14/06 nil nil nil 700 7) Outrivaling MNK & CO. Phosphate 13/06 13/06 16/06 nil 3,026 nil 8,033 8) Nafisa-1 (Caf Marine Cement 14/06 14/06 20/06 nil 2,267 nil 141 9) MANAK 1 FALCON SUPPLY 14/06 14/06 16/06 nil nil nil 8,700 10) Seiyo Chowgule Wood Pulp 17/06 17/06 19/06 nil 2,940 nil 7,159 11) DONGA IRIS J.M.BAXI J.M.BAXI 17/06 17/06 23/06 nil 100 nil 11,900 12) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 19/06 19/06 24/06 160 nil nil 10,840 13) HR FACILITY UNITED STEEL 19/06 19/06 22/06 nil 132 nil 2,273 14) TANBINH 32 M.DINSHAW CALCITE 21/06 21/06 25/06 nil nil nil 5,900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 19,371 nil 05/06 --- 2) Full Rich Admiral Phosphate nil 15,629 nil 04/06 --- 3) Seiyo Chowgule Wood Pulp nil 10,000 nil 20/06 --- 4) Rochester Mitsutor Steel 6,000 nil nil 19/06 --- 5) Kangana Damani Steel nil 2,000 nil 22/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 01/06 2) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05 3) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 2,710 nil 31/05 4) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 06/06 5) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 06/06 6) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 04/06 7) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 680 nil 30/05 8) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/05 9) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 22/05 10) Sc Haikou-III JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05 11) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 22/05 12) Royal Hugli(GL)-I ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 23/05 13) Gb Europe-VI Noble Shpg CNTR nil nil 22 23/05 14) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 01/06 15) Union Emma Sai Steel nil 8,773 nil 05/06 16) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 06/06 17) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Ceme in Bags 2,000 nil nil 01/06 18) Tamarita Parekh MarineSteel Cargo 9,458 nil nil 09/06 19) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp 11,000 nil nil 16/06 20) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 13,000 nil nil 06/06 21) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/06 22) Courageous Wilhelmsen Steel nil 3,628 nil 20/06 23) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,042 nil 09/06 24) Courageous Wilhelmsen Steel nil 3,628 nil 20/06 25) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,042 nil 09/06 26) Hr Facility United Liner Steel nil 5,000 nil 16/06 27) Master J.M.Baxi Steel nil 4,107 nil 20/06 28) Frisia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 300 nil nil 21/06 29) Hr Facility UNITED LINER Steel nil 2,200 nil 17/06 30) Jade Sky J.M.Baxi Steel nil 24,000 nil 18/06 31) Thor Dynamic Mitsutor Steel nil 36,042 nil 23/06 32) Gennaro Interocean Molasses 20,000 nil nil 23/06 33) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/06 34) Bulk Peru Samsara Steel nil 19,500 nil 28/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL