Jun 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 11/06 11/06 22/06 nil 47,565 nil n.a.
MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA IRON ORE 11/06 11/06 22/06 51,500 nil nil n.a.
2) MV KING FAITH VIKING GB 15/06 15/06 22/06 19,000 nil nil n.a.
3) MV MING YUAN ORISSA GB 18/06 18/06 27/06 31,993 nil nil n.a.
4) MV ZHONG SHAN PUYVAST GB 20/06 20/06 26/06 22,500 nil nil n.a.
5) MT SONGA EAGLE JAMES EDIBLE OIL 20/06 20/06 23/06 nil 8,000 nil n.a.
6) MV MAPLE RUBY GLORY COAL 21/06 21/06 25/06 nil 55,298 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV DAI DUONG CMDL FELDSPAR 8,800 nil nil 22/06
2) MV SPLENDOR SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 22/06
3) MT CHAMPION INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 2,000 nil 23/06
4) MV GOA JBM MOP nil 10,400 nil 23/06
5) MV KOHINOOR JBM CP COKE nil 25,000 nil 23/06
6) MV RATAN MATRIX FELDSPAR 7,700 nil nil 24/06
7) MT PALANI KPVS PHOS ACID nil 10,000 nil 25/06
8) MT STOLT JBM PHOS ACID nil 18,198 nil 27/06
9) MV STAR JBM MOP nil 31,226 nil 30/06
10) MV MAHA AVANTI JBM MOP nil 16,800 nil 01/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL