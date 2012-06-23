India Port Conditions: Tuticorin Jun 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 00 Total Vessels 01 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN EXPRESS STRAS C.Mate 20/06 20/06 ----- 5,008 nil nil 1,492 2) APJ SHIRIN STSPS I.Coal 20/06 20/06 ----- nil 4,000 nil 4,990 3) GATEWAY PRESTIGE STAMJ C.Mate 22/06 22/06 ----- 500 nil nil 2,881 4) YANGTZE FLOURISH STJFS Logs 21/06 21/06 ----- nil 1,260 nil 9,115 5) ORIENTAL ATIC Vcm 22/06 22/06 ----- nil 1,900 nil 2,119 6) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 20/06 20/06 ----- nil 8,500 nil 17,231 7) MEDI VALENCIA STAMJ T.Coal 20/06 20/06 ----- nil 8,500 nil 28,180 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV HAN FENG SVVIM Granite 6,200 nil nil ----- 22/06 2) MT JAG PREETI SVNRQ Furnace Oil nil 9,903 nil ----- 22/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT AS OCTAVIA SVNRQ Sulphuric 19,000 nil nil 23/06 2) MV GEM OF ENNORE SVPOO T.Coal nil 55,806 nil 23/06 3) MV CONSOLIDATOR SVACO I.Coal nil 57,350 nil 23/06 4) MV TOKOMARU BAY SVPSL Cu.Concen nil 10,373 nil 23/06 5) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gen Cargo 2,300 nil nil 24/06 6) MV APJ AKHIL SVPOO T.Coal nil 44,235 nil 25/06 7) MV IKAN JERUNG SVVLR Cu.Concen nil 28,255 nil 26/06 8) MT PRATIBHA WARNA SVNRQ Naptha nil 9,459 nil 26/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.