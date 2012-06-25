June 25 Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) shares tumbled as much as 4 percent to a four-and-a-half month low on Monday, after more brokerages slashed their second quarter profit outlook for the electronics giant, citing persistent weakness in the chip market.

