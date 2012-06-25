* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan declined 0.8 percent. * Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors sold stocks worth 1.74 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.4 percent. * Traders eye potential measures to control rupee's slide for more cues on equities. * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday that India will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide of its currency. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)