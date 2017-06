* USD/INR likely to open lower as Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said India will unveil measures to check rupee slide on Monday; pair last closed at 57.12/13. [ID: nL3E8HN03T] * The Economic Times newspaper says the government is likely to raise foreign investment cap for government, corporate bonds at the expense of infrastructure bonds, which have seen subdued demand. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 57.52 versus NY closing of 57.43-48. * The safe-haven dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies on Monday, extending last week's hefty gains, as worries about the sputtering global economy and the euro zone debt crisis weighed on investor appetite for risk. * Asian stocks lower with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.9 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore down down 0.3 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)