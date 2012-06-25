* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield trades flat at 8.33 percent, as traders wait for measures from the government to address the recent slide in the rupee to record lows. * Trading also dominated by market talk the RBI will tweak foreign investor limits. * Reuters had reported on May 29 India was considering such a move, likely to focus on raising limits on popular government securities while reducing limits for less popular assets such as corporate infrastructure bonds. * Bond prices also supported, as crude continues to remain subdued, easing domestic inflation worries. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)