UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark index gains 0.75 percent, the NSE index adds 0.77 percent, in a widespread rally as traders anticipate which measures the government will announce later in the day to arrest the rupee's slide. * The rupee rose to 56.50/51 to the dollar, up sharply from its 57.12/13 close on Friday and well above the record low of 57.32 against the dollar during that session. * Banks shares lead gains: ICICI Bank rises 1.9 percent, while State Bank of India gains 1.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close