* India's benchmark index gains 0.75 percent, the NSE index adds 0.77 percent, in a widespread rally as traders anticipate which measures the government will announce later in the day to arrest the rupee's slide. * The rupee rose to 56.50/51 to the dollar, up sharply from its 57.12/13 close on Friday and well above the record low of 57.32 against the dollar during that session. * Banks shares lead gains: ICICI Bank rises 1.9 percent, while State Bank of India gains 1.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)