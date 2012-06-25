* Credit Suisse cut its steel prices estimates after bigger-than-expected falls, and adds it will impact EPS for companies in the sector by 5-25 percent. * Credit Suisse downgraded Tata Steel to "underperform" from "neutral" while maintaining its target price at 340 rupees, saying valuations are no longer "supportive." * The investment bank also cuts its target price for Jindal Steel & Power to 600 rupees from 534 rupees, citing higher costs at captive power plans and plans to scrap its iron ore and steel investment in Bolivia among its main reasons. * Shares in Tata Steel gain 0.66 percent to 421.35 rupees, while Jindal Steel's NSE shares are up 0.82 percent to 437.50 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)