* India's 1-year OIS rate eases 5 bps to 7.73 percent, while the 5-year rate is down 6 bps to 7.13 percent. * Traders wait for measures from the government to boost growth and stem the slide in the rupee to record lows, with talk dominated by a potential tweak in foreign investor limits in government and corporate debt. * Reuters had reported on May 29 India was considering such a move, likely to focus on raising limits on popular government securities while reducing limits for less popular assets such as corporate infrastructure bonds. * "The receivings are more in response to the anticipation of some realistic road map to be announced by the Government to boost growth and stem rupee depreciation. If nothing pragmatic is spelt out, then expect a reverse turn," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist with AK Capital.