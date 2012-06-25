* India's benchmark index gains 0.45 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.44 percent, as traders await clarity on measures the government is due to announce later in the day to arrest the rupee's slide. * Gains also supported after Moody's Investors Service maintained a "stable" outlook on India's "Baa3" rating, after both Standard & Poor's and Fitch had cut their ratings outlook to "negative." * Larsen & Toubro gains 0.7 percent on a newspaper report the group is seeking to offload a minority stake in its infrastructure arm to private equity investors or pension funds for as much as $500 million. * Banks are also among the day's leading gainers: ICICI Bank gains 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India rises 0.7 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)