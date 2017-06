* India's overnight cash rates fall to 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.15/8.25 percent last close following cash inflows of 112.88 billion rupees from the central bank's open market operations on Friday. * Traders say cash conditions have also improved as some of the advance tax funds paid out earlier this month by companies come back into the banking system via spending. * Banks borrowed 999.30 billion rupees from the central bank at its daily repo auction, slipping below the 1 trillion mark for the first time in five days, suggesting liquidity has began to ease marginally. * Traders expect cash rates to stay between 8.05 to 8.25 percent this week with reduced demand for funds towards the end of the two-week reporting cycle on Friday. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 163.85 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8.15 percent. * Total volumes on the collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) market was at 618.63 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)