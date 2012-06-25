BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 1, 2032
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 105
Payment Date July 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 200 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0773669972
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.