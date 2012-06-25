June 25 Quest Software QSFT.O said a strategic bidder proposed to buy the maker of enterprise management software for about $2.32 billion in cash, trumping an earlier offer of nearly $2.17 billion from private investment firm Insight Venture Partners.

The new offer of $27.50 per share from the unidentified bidder is at a 5 percent premium to Quest's Friday close of $26.22.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: QUEST ACQUISITION/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.