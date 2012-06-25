BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance Ltd
Guarantor Thames Water Utilities Ltd, Thames Water Utilities
Holdings Ltd, Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance
Holdings Ltd & Thames Water Utilities Finance Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 03, 2034
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.787
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT
ISIN XS0800185174
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date June 04, 2046
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.02
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT
ISIN XS0800186222
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank &
RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.