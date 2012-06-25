June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance Ltd

Guarantor Thames Water Utilities Ltd, Thames Water Utilities

Holdings Ltd, Thames Water Utilities Cayman Finance

Holdings Ltd & Thames Water Utilities Finance Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 03, 2034

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.787

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT

ISIN XS0800185174

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date June 04, 2046

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.02

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT

ISIN XS0800186222

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank &

RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue