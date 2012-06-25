BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 30, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date July 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 650 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0775889495
Data supplied by International Insider.
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.