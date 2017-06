* USD/INR likely flat to marginally higher at open tracking flat to negative stocks in Asia; pair last closed at 57.01/02. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 57.48 after closing NY at 57.32-36. * Euro was on the defensive near a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an upcoming European summit would produce nothing to solve the region's debt crisis. * Asian stocks trading flat to mildly negative with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan up 0.03 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.09 percent. * Traders said measures announced by RBI on Monday fell short of expectations, RBI will have to tackle oil dollar demand directly to impact rupee. * Traders add that any possible RBI intervention will be watched if the pair makes a bid toward life high of 57.32 hit on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)