* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was flat, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan declined 0.06 percent. * Asian shares were down on Tuesday as investors remained sceptical that a European leaders summit later this week will produce any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.53 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.53 percent. * Finance Minister is going to step down on Tuesday to contest for the post of President. * India announced steps on Monday to bolster the embattled rupee, including a $5 billion increase in the foreign investment cap in government bonds, but disappointed markets hoping for bolder action to prop up a currency that hit a record low on Friday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)