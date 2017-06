* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 1 bp at 8.34 percent, as traders are on hold to see whether the central bank announces a new open market operation. * RBI has conducted five weekly operations since the start of May to inject liquidity into the system, with its latest last week. * Bond purchases are also tied to intervention in FX markets. The RBI is suspected to have intervened on Thursday, Friday and Monday, albeit mildly. * Disappointment lingers after India's measures targeting foreign bond investments among other actions: investors had expected more. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)