* India's benchmark index is flat given lingering disappointment over Monday's measures to bolster the rupee, as investors had expected bolder measures. * Whether the rupee can rebound from a record low hit on Friday will be key. The currency last trading at 57.06/08 to the dollar versus 57.01/02 last close. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.53 billion rupees on Monday. * Trading is mixed, select blue chip advanced: ONGC was up 1.6 percent, Reliance Industries up 0.15 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)