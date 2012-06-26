* Citigroup says India's midcap construction sector still face "headwinds," citing "slower decision making, high rates and execution delays." * Bank recommends investors wait for better macro, asset sales or deleveraging "to get constructive." * Citigroup downgrades IVRCL to "sell" to "buy" and cut its target price to 45 rupees from 48 rupees, citing lower margins, increased interest costs, and funding requirements. * However, Citi upgrades NCC to "buy" from "sell" while maintaining its target price at 53 rupees, saying the recent share price correction reflects "most" of the risks facing the company. * Shares in IVRCL are down 0.5 percent to 51.70 rupees, while NCC shares are up 1.6 percent at 40.50 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)