UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* BNP Paribas says prefers stock-picking approach in India under four strategies: "disproportionate" share price declines, "some domestic risk," giving up on "chronic non-performing ideas", and buying "fundamentally good stocks with visible catalysts, even at relatively expensive valuations." * Brokerage says excluding Bajaj Auto, Hindalco , State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel from its model portfolio. * Says includes BPCL, Petronet LNG, SAIL, PFC and Cummins India * Reduces weight on Reliance Industries and Infosys * Increases weight on Wipro and Tata Motors
* BNP says is "overweight" on autos and pharmas, "underweight" on consumers and banks, and "neutral" on energy, IT, and telcos. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close