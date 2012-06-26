* BNP Paribas says prefers stock-picking approach in India under four strategies: "disproportionate" share price declines, "some domestic risk," giving up on "chronic non-performing ideas", and buying "fundamentally good stocks with visible catalysts, even at relatively expensive valuations." * Brokerage says excluding Bajaj Auto, Hindalco , State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel from its model portfolio. * Says includes BPCL, Petronet LNG, SAIL, PFC and Cummins India * Reduces weight on Reliance Industries and Infosys * Increases weight on Wipro and Tata Motors