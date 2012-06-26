* USD/INR at day's highs on continued month-end demand from oil
refiners; pair at 57.14 vs 57.01/02 previous close.
* Trader says some foreign banks have been on sell side, keeping
gains in the pair capped.
* "Oilers are still asking around for quotes, so difficult to
say whether the proposal to keep half of demand to a single
state-run bank has been implemented," says dealer.
* Reserve Bank of India has discussed with state-run oil firms
steering 50 percent of their dollar purchases via a single
state-owned bank to smoothen volatility in the rupee, though no
decision has been made, two oil executives said on Friday.
* Dealers will watch for RBI intervention if pair makes bid
towards record high of 57.32 hit on Friday.
