* USD/INR at day's highs on continued month-end demand from oil refiners; pair at 57.14 vs 57.01/02 previous close. * Trader says some foreign banks have been on sell side, keeping gains in the pair capped. * "Oilers are still asking around for quotes, so difficult to say whether the proposal to keep half of demand to a single state-run bank has been implemented," says dealer. * Reserve Bank of India has discussed with state-run oil firms steering 50 percent of their dollar purchases via a single state-owned bank to smoothen volatility in the rupee, though no decision has been made, two oil executives said on Friday. * Dealers will watch for RBI intervention if pair makes bid towards record high of 57.32 hit on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)