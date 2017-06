* India's 1-year OIS rises 2 bps to 7.74 percent, while the 5-year rate is unchanged at 7.14 percent. * Traders expect RBI to announce a new open market operation, after five such bond purchases since the start of May. * Lingering disappointment over Monday's measures to bolster the rupee contribute to in-range trading. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)