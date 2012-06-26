SINGAPORE, June 26 Malaysia's pay-TV operator
Astro All Asia Networks has asked banks to submit proposals by
Wednesday for mandates to advise on its $1 billion initial
public offering in Kuala Lumpur, IFR reported on Tuesday.
A stiff battle is expected given the likely size of the
float and overall interest in the Malaysian IPO market, which
recently saw a $3.1 billion deal for Felda Global Ventures
Holdings, IFR said.
Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan plans to re-list Astro All
Asia Networks by end-September in a deal that would give the
pay-TV firm a market capitalisation of up to 15 billion ringgit
($4.7 billion), sources have told Reuters.
The plan by Ananda, Malaysia's second-richest man, comes on
the heels of a $2.8 billion sale of his power assets and a
proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator MEASAT
Global in March.
CIMB already has a mandate on the Astro deal,
sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR Asia; Writing by Saeed Azhar;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)