UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in India's Manappuram Finance surge 11 percent after the gold loan company said late on Monday private equity firm Baring India raised its stake by 0.95 percent to 5.94 percent. * India's Manappuram Finance founder VP Nandakumar on March 14 sold about a 4 percent stake to three large private equity funds, including Baring Private Equity Partners, for about $28.9 million. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close