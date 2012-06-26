* Nomura cuts its GDP forecast for India to 5.8 percent from 6.7 percent for the fiscal year ending March. 2013, and to 6.6 percent in 2013/14 vs previous 6.9 percent. * Nomura says monetary and fiscal policy is "in a deadlock." Adds government policies remain inflationary, reducing scope for the RBI to cut interest rates, and in turn worsening the fiscal deficit. * "The longer the economy stays in the current deadlock, the bigger the policy shock that will be required to get out," Nomura says in a report dated on Monday. * Nomura also raises WPI inflation forecast for 2012/13 to 7.6 percent from prior 7.1 percent due to higher food prices and rupee depreciation. * Nomura revises its 2012/13 fiscal deficit forecast to 5.8 percent from prior 5.2 percent. Government has targeted 5.1 pct deficit. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)