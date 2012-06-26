* Nomura cuts its GDP forecast for India to 5.8 percent from 6.7
percent for the fiscal year ending March. 2013, and to 6.6
percent in 2013/14 vs previous 6.9 percent.
* Nomura says monetary and fiscal policy is "in a deadlock."
Adds government policies remain inflationary, reducing scope for
the RBI to cut interest rates, and in turn worsening the fiscal
deficit.
* "The longer the economy stays in the current deadlock, the
bigger the policy shock that will be required to get out,"
Nomura says in a report dated on Monday.
* Nomura also raises WPI inflation forecast for 2012/13 to 7.6
percent from prior 7.1 percent due to higher food prices and
rupee depreciation.
* Nomura revises its 2012/13 fiscal deficit forecast to 5.8
percent from prior 5.2 percent. Government has targeted 5.1 pct
deficit.
(rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)