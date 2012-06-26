UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark index gains 0.2 percent, the NSE index adds 0.2 percent, as oil stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp extend a rally on the back of slumping oil prices. * Traders say volumes are low, with few catalysts in the session, especially after India's measures to shore up the local currency on Monday widely disappointed. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 1.2 percent after saying it got a 9.5 billion rupee contract for a hydro-electric project in Bhutan. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close