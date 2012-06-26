* India's benchmark index gains 0.2 percent, the NSE index adds 0.2 percent, as oil stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp extend a rally on the back of slumping oil prices. * Traders say volumes are low, with few catalysts in the session, especially after India's measures to shore up the local currency on Monday widely disappointed. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains 1.2 percent after saying it got a 9.5 billion rupee contract for a hydro-electric project in Bhutan. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)