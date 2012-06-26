* India's overnight cash rates trading slightly lower at 8.05/8.10 percent from previous close of 8.10/15 percent. * Repo borrowings rise to 1.02 trillion rupees, remaining at around the 1 trillion rupee mark. * Dealers are expecting an OMO announcement this week, given India is selling 150 billion rupees in bonds and continued suspected intervention from the RBI in FX markets, both of which are keeping liquidity tight. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 150.96 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8.13 percent. * Total volumes on the collateralised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO) market was at 568.76 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.87 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)