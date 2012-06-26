* India's overnight cash rates trading slightly lower
at 8.05/8.10 percent from previous close of 8.10/15 percent.
* Repo borrowings rise to 1.02 trillion rupees, remaining at
around the 1 trillion rupee mark.
* Dealers are expecting an OMO announcement this week, given
India is selling 150 billion rupees in bonds and continued
suspected intervention from the RBI in FX markets, both of which
are keeping liquidity tight.
* Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 150.96 billion rupees, at a weighted average
rate of 8.13 percent.
* Total volumes on the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligations (CBLO) market was at 568.76 billion rupees at a
weighted average rate of 7.87 percent.
