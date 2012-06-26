* ICICI Securities says the decline in crude prices is helping ease the burden of selling fuels at subsidised prices, and expects the key beneficiaries to be: Hindustan Petroleum Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, and Gas Authority of India. * ICICI Securities says this so-called "under-recovery" cost has declined to 15.2 billion rupees, below the 20 billion expected at the start of the fiscal year started in April, and could decline to 13.24 billion rupees if fuels such as diesel are raised. * Low crude prices are a positive for gas utilities Petronet LNG , GSPL, GAIL, Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas, as most of LNG contracts are linked to crude prices, the domestic brokerage adds. * Says the decline in crude will have marginal impact on Reliance Industries, while it will be negative for private explorer Cairn India. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)