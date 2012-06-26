BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 17bp
ISIN DE000EAA0KR5
* * * *
Tranche
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 26bp
ISIN DE000EAA0KU9
* * * *
Common Terms
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) West LB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director