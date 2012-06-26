June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 22.5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) West LB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000EAA0KT1

