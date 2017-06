* India's 8.19 percent 2020 bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.16 percent, with trading volumes doubling those for the benchmark 10-year bond, traders say. * The paper is expected to be included in any potential open market operation announced by the RBI. * "That is the only liquid security attractive on the curve with no auction lined up and hope of an OMO in that security," a dealer with a private bank said. * RBI has conducted five weekly operations since the start of May to inject liquidity into the system, with its latest last week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/)