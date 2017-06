* The RBI measures on Monday to bolster the rupee could attract new inflows of $12-$15 billion over the medium term, Standard Chartered says. * Impact on rupee would depend on the extent to which these inflows are unhedged, says StanChart, adding foreign institutional investors may be hesitant to bring in unhedged flows. * StanChart says the measures "are a step in the right direction," but says India needs bolder measures. * "They will need to be complemented with more far-reaching reforms - such as raising fuel prices to reduce the subsidy burden and fast-tracking the investment approval process - in order to have a long-lasting positive impact," StanChart concludes. (rafael.nam@thomsomnreuters.com)