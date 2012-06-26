June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Union (EU)
Issue Amount 2.3 billion euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2028
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.982
Yield 2.877 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.6bp
over the 5.625 pct January 2028 DBR &
minus 24.1bp 3.5 pct April 2026 OAT
Payment Date July 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley
& SC CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN EU000A1G6TV9
