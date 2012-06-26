June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ASB Finance Ltd

Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.622

Reoffer yield 1.955 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.9bp

Over the OBL #163

Payment Date July 10. 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Common Wealth Bank of Australia &

UBS Investmant Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.