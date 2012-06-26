June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ASB Finance Ltd
Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.622
Reoffer yield 1.955 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.9bp
Over the OBL #163
Payment Date July 10. 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Common Wealth Bank of Australia &
UBS Investmant Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.