Australia shares set for flat open, NZ down slightly

June 9 Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday as a slew of geopolitical uncertainties are seen keeping market sentiment skittish. An exit poll on Thursday said Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election, while Australian police were seen carrying out "counter-terrorism" raids in Melbourne early on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.09 percent