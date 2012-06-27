* USD/INR likely to open slightly lower tracking modest stock
gains in Asia, but euro weakness and oil demand will keep pair
biased up, says traders; pair last at 57.01/02.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 57.43 after closing NY at
57.34-40.
* Traders will watch for RBI intervention after talk of heavy
dollar sales by state-run banks on Tuesday.
* Asian shares trading up with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
0.7 percent up, Nifty futures in Singapore
up 0.4 percent.
* Euro inched lower on Wednesday and held near a two-week low
hit the previous day, as hopes faded that a European summit
would deliver concrete measures to ease the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
