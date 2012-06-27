* USD/INR likely to open slightly lower tracking modest stock gains in Asia, but euro weakness and oil demand will keep pair biased up, says traders; pair last at 57.01/02. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 57.43 after closing NY at 57.34-40. * Traders will watch for RBI intervention after talk of heavy dollar sales by state-run banks on Tuesday. * Asian shares trading up with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index 0.7 percent up, Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.4 percent. * Euro inched lower on Wednesday and held near a two-week low hit the previous day, as hopes faded that a European summit would deliver concrete measures to ease the region's sovereign debt crisis. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)