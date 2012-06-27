* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at the Singapore Exchange gains 0.5 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan advanced 0.84 percent. * Traders will keep a close eye on rollover ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday and rupee direction for further cues. * Asian shares were flat and the euro pressured on Wednesday as investors seemed convinced a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to solve the euro debt crisis. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 130.3 million rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.14 percent, led by gains in oil shares. * Brent crude edged down 10 cents to $92.92 by 0235 GMT. U.S. crude was at $79.50, up 14 cents. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)