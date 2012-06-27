* India's benchmark index gains 0.5 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.6 percent. * Banks lead gainers on hopes loan growth and asset quality would recover this year, and as investors bet on more active RBI management of liquidity. ICICI Bank gains 1.6 percent and HDFC Bank rises 1.2 percent * Sentiment also supported by higher Asian shares, with MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan up 0.9 percent. * Domestic stocks may remain volatile ahead of Thursday's expiry derivative. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)