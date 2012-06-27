Indian shares at record closing highs; financials lead gains
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
* India's benchmark index gains 0.5 percent, while the NSE index adds 0.6 percent. * Banks lead gainers on hopes loan growth and asset quality would recover this year, and as investors bet on more active RBI management of liquidity. ICICI Bank gains 1.6 percent and HDFC Bank rises 1.2 percent * Sentiment also supported by higher Asian shares, with MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan up 0.9 percent. * Domestic stocks may remain volatile ahead of Thursday's expiry derivative. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
