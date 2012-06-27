* Standard Chartered sees upside in some Indian stocks in which bad news have had a "disproportionate impact". * StanChart identifies potential gainers as: ACC and Ambuja Cements ; mobile operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular ; gas utilities Petronet LNG and GAIL ; road builder IRB Infrastructure ; and tyre maker Apollo Tyres. * By contrast, drug makers Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cipla have not priced in enough of the potential impact from the government's move to more closely regulate drug pricing. * "The current despair" over governmental and institutional decision making has led to "irrational fears" and/or "stocks being pummelled multiple times for the same news," StanChart says. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)