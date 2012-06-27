* RBI is expected to sell the 91-day treasury bills at 8.31 percent, steady from last week's sale according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.35 percent and the lowest was 8.25 percent * RBI is expected to sell the 364-day T-bills at 8.1 percent versus the auction cut-off at 7.8265 percent two weeks ago. * Highest forecast for the 364-day T-bills comes in at 8.2 percent, lowest at 7.95 percent. * RBI will auction 100 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day bills. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.co )