Indian shares at record closing highs; financials lead gains
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
* Infrastructure shares gain on optimism the government will push for increased investments in projects, especially after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is now the acting finance minister after Pranab Mukherjee stepped down on Tuesday. * The government early this month vowed to push ahead with major transport and power projects this year, after Singh's office convened a meeting of relevant ministries. * "The direct intervention by the PMO should stimulate infrastructure investment in FY2013, though the outcome of it will be reflected over the next two to three quarters." domestic brokerage Sharekhan said in a note referring to the Prime Minister's Office. * Shares in Larsen & Toubro rise 0.7 percent, BHEL is up 0.6 percent, while Reliance Infrastructure is up 2.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
