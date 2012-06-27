* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate is steady at 7.15 percent while the 1-year rate is also flat at 7.78 percent. * Traders say an announcement of open market operations to buy back bonds by the central bank would push short-end rates down by around 4-6 basis points. * However, in the absence of any near-term rate cut, the OIS curve is expected to bear flatten. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)